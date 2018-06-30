Bridie O’Connell nee Gaynor, New Road, Tralee and formerly of Oyster Hall

reposing at The Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Sunday from 3 to 5pm followed by removal to St. John’s Church, Tralee. Requiem mass on Monday at 10 O Clock. Burial afterwards in Rath Cemetery. Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired to St. Patrick’s Day Care Centre, Tralee or C/o The Gleasure Funeral Home
Latest News
Arthur O’Keeffe, Gattabawn, Gneeveguilla, Rathmore.
Reposing on Sunday (July, 1st) from 5pm - 7.30pm in St. Bridget's Funeral Home, Gneeveguilla, followed by removal to Our Lady of Lourdes Church,...
Feile Football Results
Legion 7-7 St.Mary’s 1-2 Legion 2-8 St.Lawrence’s 2-5 Legion 4-2 Hunterstown Mattock Rangers 2-1 Legion top their group and will play in the Cup ¼ Final this...
Ex South Kerry Hurling Development Officer Reflects On Time In Kerry
In 2013 David O’Dea was appointed South Kerry Hurling Development Officer. He’s held the position ever since but it’s a role David has now departed. He...
Kerry Hurling and Football News
Fionnán Fitzgerald and Tommy O’Connor joined us on air today with an update on happenings in Kerry Hurling & Football. This is Tommy O’Connor’s hurling...
Kerry Ladies Football Update
Dan Kearney has the latest news from the Kerry LGFA
Latest Sports
Feile Football Results
Legion 7-7 St.Mary’s 1-2 Legion 2-8 St.Lawrence’s 2-5 Legion 4-2 Hunterstown Mattock Rangers 2-1 Legion top their group and will play in the Cup ¼ Final this...
Ex South Kerry Hurling Development Officer Reflects On Time In Kerry
In 2013 David O’Dea was appointed South Kerry Hurling Development Officer. He’s held the position ever since but it’s a role David has now departed. He...
Kerry Hurling and Football News
Fionnán Fitzgerald and Tommy O’Connor joined us on air today with an update on happenings in Kerry Hurling & Football. This is Tommy O’Connor’s hurling...