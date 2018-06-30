Bridie O’Connell nee Gaynor, New Road, Tralee and formerly of Oyster Hall

reposing at The Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Sunday from 3 to 5pm followed by removal to St. John’s Church, Tralee. Requiem mass on Monday at 10 O Clock. Burial afterwards in Rath Cemetery. Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired to St. Patrick’s Day Care Centre, Tralee or C/o The Gleasure Funeral Home

