Bridie Murphy (née O’Connor), The Forge, Kilquane, Headford, Killarney.

Reposing at Murphy’s Funeral Home Barraduff on Sunday (Dec. 3rd), from 4pm – 6.30pm, followed by removal @ 6.30pm to St. Joseph’s Church, Rathmore. Requiem Mass will take place on Monday at 11am. Burial afterwards in the Adjoining Cemetery.
RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR
Latest News
Kerry Hurling and Football News
John O' Leary and Tommy O' Connor joined us on air today with an update on happenings in Kerry Hurling and Football. This is Tommy...
Kingdom Greyhound Stadium Friday Night Review
Murt Murphy reports The opening race at Shelbourne Park was won by the 7/4 priced Searchforahero by 4 lengths in 31-73 for Listowel's Gerard Dowling. The...
FAI Weekly Soccer Update
Darren Aherne, FAI Development Officer for Kerry, joins us each Saturday to discuss the main talking points in the sport, both at home and...
Latest Sports
Kerry Hurling and Football News
John O' Leary and Tommy O' Connor joined us on air today with an update on happenings in Kerry Hurling and Football. This is Tommy...