Bridie Mc Cull (née Moynihan), Gneeveguilla Village & formerly of Boston USA & Brú na Sinsear, Rathmore.

Reposing on Sunday (May 13th), at St. Brigid’s Funeral Home, Gneeveguilla from 6.30pm – 8pm, followed by removal to The Church of The Holy Rosary, Gneeveguilla. Requiem Mass will take place on Monday (May 14th), in the Church of The Holy Rosary, Gneeveguilla at 11am. Burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.