Bridie Kirby née Ross, Knockmoyle, Tralee, & formerly Moybella, Lisselton

Reposing at The Gleasure Funeral Home,Tuesday from 4:15 to 6:15pm with removal to St. John’s Church. Requiem Mass will take place on Wednesday at 10am. Interment afterwards in Rath Cemetery. Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired  to the Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry care of the Gleasure Funeral Home.

