Bridie Kirby née Ross, Knockmoyle, Tralee, & formerly Moybella, Lisselton

Reposing at The Gleasure Funeral Home,Tuesday from 4:15 to 6:15pm with removal to St. John’s Church. Requiem Mass will take place on Wednesday at 10am. Interment afterwards in Rath Cemetery. Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired to the Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry care of the Gleasure Funeral Home.
Latest News
Kerry expected to be earmarked for local trauma unit in new centralisation strategy
Kerry is expected to be earmarked for a local trauma unit as part of a new centralisation strategy that Minister of Health Simon Harris...
‘Dangerous’ Tralee road to be assessed for traffic calming measures
A traffic and pedestrian count is to be undertaken on a street in Tralee. Kerry County Council say monitoring will take place this month on...
Latest From The Athletics Scene
Tom O'Donoghue gives up an update from the local athletics scene.
Kerry Schoolboys and Girls League Team Of The Week
Padraig Harnett reveals his Kerry Schoolboys & Girls League Team Of The Week.
West Munster Rugby Update
Here with a round up from the rugby scene is Jay Galvin.
Latest Sports
Latest From The Athletics Scene
Tom O'Donoghue gives up an update from the local athletics scene.
Kerry Schoolboys and Girls League Team Of The Week
Padraig Harnett reveals his Kerry Schoolboys & Girls League Team Of The Week.
West Munster Rugby Update
Here with a round up from the rugby scene is Jay Galvin.