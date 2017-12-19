Bridie Kerrish née O’Connell, Lewis Road, Killarney & late of High St., Killarney

Reposing at O’Shea’s Funeral Home, Cathedral Place, Killarney tomorrow Wednesday (Dec 20th)  from 7.15pm to 9pm..  Removal at 9pm on Wednesday to St. Mary’s Cathedral.  Requiem mass on Thursday at 10.30am.  Burial afterwards in the New Cemetery, Killarney.

