Bridie Keating, Derrynane, Caherdaniel.

By
receptionradiokerry
-

Reposing at University Hospital Kerry Mortuary, Tralee, on Sunday from 3.30pm – 5pm, followed by removal to St. Crohane’s Church, Caherdaniel, arriving at 7pm.  Requiem Mass will take place on Monday at 2pm.  Burial afterwards in Derrynane Abbey.  Enquiries to O’Leary Undertakers, Castlecove.

