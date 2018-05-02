Reposing at Flynn’s Funeral Home, Killorglin tomorrow Thursday (May 3rd) from 4.30pm to 7.30pm followed by removal to St. Mary’s Church, Beaufort. Requiem mass on Friday at 11am. Burial afterwards in Churchtown Cemetery, Beaufort.
Wednesday GAA Fixtures & Results
GAELIC GAMES East Kerry Senior Football League sponsored by Frank Doran Safeguard Security Currow 0-12 Firies 2-13 Lee Strand U-14 County Football League Division 8 Dromid Waterville 1.04 Skellig...
Bridie Joy née Foley, Cooleanig, Beaufort & formerly of Oulagh West, Glencar.
Inquest hears Currow man died due to traumatic brain and spinal cord injuries
A 33-year-old Currow man died due to traumatic brain and spinal cord injuries, an inquest has heard. Coroner Helen Lucey advised the jury of the...
Wednesday Morning Sports Update
SOCCER Liverpool will hope to join holders Real Madrid in the final of the Champions League tonight. The Spanish giants booked their place with a 2-all...
Killarney man convicted of child porn offences pleads guilty to stealing from employer
A Kerry man who stole over €14,000 from his employer while suffering “considerable stress” as he waited to be charged for child pornography offences...
Kerry Soccer Side Re-Instated To National Cup
St. Brendan's Park have been re-instated to the Skechers U15 National Cup. They were beaten 1-nil in the Quarter Final by Leicester Celtic of Rathfarnham...