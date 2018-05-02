Bridie Joy née Foley, Cooleanig, Beaufort & formerly of Oulagh West, Glencar.

Reposing at Flynn’s Funeral Home, Killorglin tomorrow Thursday (May 3rd) from 4.30pm to 7.30pm followed by removal to St. Mary’s Church, Beaufort.  Requiem mass on Friday at 11am.  Burial afterwards in Churchtown Cemetery, Beaufort.

