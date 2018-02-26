Bridie Griffin née Bunyan, Bromore, Ballybunion and late of Larha, Asdee.

Reposing at her residence this Wednesday (Feb 28th) from 4-8pm, with removal at 8pm to St. Johns Church, Ballybunion. Requiem Mass for Bridie Griffin née Bunyan will take place on Thursday at 11 am with burial afterwards in Killahenny Cemetery, Ballybunion.

