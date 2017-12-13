Bridie Gaynor née Kenny, Tiduff West, Ballyheigue.

Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home tomorrow Thursday (Dec 14th) from 6pm to 7.30pm with removal at 7.30pm to St. Mary’s Church, Ballyheigue. Requiem mass will take place on Friday at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Ballyheigue. Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to the Irish Lung Foundation c/o The Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee