Bridie Fitzmaurice née Hayes, Causeway Village & formerly of Tillaughna, Causeway

Reposing at The Chapel of our Lady of Fatima, Oakpark, Tralee tomorrow Monday from 5pm to 6pm – followed by removal at 6pm to St. John’s Church Causeway. Requiem Mass will take place on Tuesday at 11am. Burial afterwards in Rahela Cemetery Ballyduff.
Latest News
Cork City Boss Looks Back On Double Winning Season
Cork City last weekend claimed the club's first double. Having already secured the League they beat Dundalk on penalties to add the FAI Cup. John Caulfield's...
Kerry Winter Rally Victory For Gary Kiernan
The Banna Beach Resort Kerry Winter Rally has been won by Gary Kiernan. He emerged victorious after today’s 6 stages. Gary Kiernan
Preview Of County Finals of Scor Na Nog
The County Finals of Scor Na Nog will take place on Saturday next November 18th. There's a starting time of 5 o'clock at the Racecourse...
Men’s National League Win For Killorglin
Keane’s Supervalu Killorglin have won away today in the Men’s National League. They beat Kilkenny 75-60. Eamon Foley reflects on their back to back wins over...
Clanmaurice Victorious In All-Ireland Junior Camogie Semi-Final
Clanmaurice have won their the All-Ireland Junior Camogie semi-final. A 64th minute goal, attributed to Jessica Fitzell, gave them a 3-4 to 1-7 win over...
