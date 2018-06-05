Bridie Daly nee Lawlor, Carraigeendaniel, Caherslee, Tralee and formerly of Ballyheigue

reposing at The Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Wednesday from 4 to 6pm followed by removal to Our Lady and St. Brendan’s Church, Tralee. Requiem mass on Thursday at 11 O Clock. Burial afterwards in New Rath Cemetery. Donations in lieu of flowers if desired to Kerry Hospice Foundation, University Hospital Kerry, c/o The Gleasure Funeral Home.
Trolley numbers for May in University Hospital Kerry three times higher than 2016
272 patients spent time on trolleys in University Hospital Kerry's Emergency Department during May. According to the Irish Nurses and Midwives' Organisation that's up 16%...
Banna Sea Rescue urging people to park responsibly
The rescue service for one of the busiest beaches in Ireland is appealing to drivers to park responsibly. On a number of occasions over the...
Large amount of cash, jewellery and other items stolen during Tralee break-in
Gardai in Tralee are appealing for information following a break-in during which a large quantity of cash, jewellery and other items were taken. The incident...
Frank ‘Dan’ Ahern, Bohercoyle, Ballysimon, Co. Limerick & formerly of Ballysheedy & Knocknagoshel.
Reposing at Milford Care Centre, Castletroy, Limerick tomorrow Wednesday from 5pm to 7pm. Remains arriving at Donoughmore Church on Thursday morning for 11am requiem...
John Coolahan, Main St., Tarbert & Dublin.
Reposing at St. Mary’s Funeral Home, Tarbert from 6pm to 8pm tomorrow Wednesday. Removal at 8pm to St. Mary’s Church, Tarbert. Requiem mass fwill take...
Newcastlewest To Host Kerry’s Munster U20 Football Opener
Newcastlewest is to play host to Kerry’s EirGrid Munster Under 20 Football Championship opener. The ¼ Final against Limerick will be played on Friday June...
SOCCER Manchester United have moved a step closer to making their first signing of the summer. Jose Mourinho's side have agreed a deal to sign Brazilian...
Kenmare (Photo is of President’s Prize presentation at Kenmare, of winner Kieran Chinoy receiving his prize from President Sean Daly) Presidents Prize Results after a 9-Hole Playoff...