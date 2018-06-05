Bridie Daly nee Lawlor, Carraigeendaniel, Caherslee, Tralee and formerly of Ballyheigue

reposing at The Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Wednesday from 4 to 6pm followed by removal to Our Lady and St. Brendan’s Church, Tralee. Requiem mass on Thursday at 11 O Clock. Burial afterwards in New Rath Cemetery. Donations in lieu of flowers if desired to Kerry Hospice Foundation, University Hospital Kerry, c/o The Gleasure Funeral Home.

