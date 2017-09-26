Bridie Cronin née Burke, Garrahadoo, Killorglin.

Reposing at St. Joseph’s Home, Killorglin tomorrow Wednesday (Sept 27th) from 4pm to 7pm. Removal on Thursday morning to St. James Church, Killorglin for requiem mass at 10.30am. Burial afterwards in Dromavalla Cemetery, Killorglin.
TD says no houses in Kerry to relocate people from urban areas
A TD has said there aren't enough houses in Kerry to house people on waiting lists, let alone looking at relocating people from urban...
Yellow rainfall warning issued for Kerry
A status yellow rainfall warning has been issued for Kerry and Cork. Met Eireann say the advisory is valid from 9o'clock tonight for 24 hours. It's...
Trip to the Cottage – September 25th, 2017
http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/2017_09_25_trip.mp3
The Rights & Wrongs of Kerry’s Local Property Tax Hike – September 26th, 2017
Yesterday, Kerry County Councillors voted to increase the local property tax by 5%. Cllrs Jim Finucane and Norma Moriarty support the measure; Cllr Michael...
Legal Lowdown – September 26th, 2017
On the last Tuesday of every month, solicitor and law lecturer, Miriam McGillycuddy, joins Jerry in studio to answer your questions. This month, she...
Former Kerry Senior Footballer Appointed Manager Of ITT Team
Former Kerry Senior footballer Liam Brosnan is the new manager of the IT Tralee Senior footballers. He will be assisted by Eddie O' Sullivan (Templenoe),...
Evening Sports Update
RUGBY Munster could be close to finding a successor to outgoing director of Rugby, Rassie Erasmus. The IRFU's Performance Director David Nucifora (PR: Noose-if-ora) says...
Kilflynn Opens New Coursing Season
The coursing season opens this coming weekend. First up is the 3 day meeting at Kilflynn. James O’Connor reports