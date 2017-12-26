Bridie Broderick née Barrett, 47 Feale Drive, Listowel and late of Gale Cross, Listowel

By
receptionradiokerry
-

Reposing at Lyon’s funeral Home, Derry Listowel on Wednesday from 3pm to 4:15pm. Removal at 4:15pm to St. Teresa’s Church, Ballydonoghue. Requiem Mass will take place on Thursday at 11am. Burial afterwards in Gale Cemetery, Ballybunion Road.

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR