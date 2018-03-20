Bridget O Brien nee Falvey, 16 Sandhill Park, Ballybunion and formerly of Gortnaskeha

reposing at Lynch’s Funeral Home, Ballybunion on Tuesday from 6 to 8pm followed by removal to St. John’s Church, Ballybunion. Requiem mass on Wednesday at 11 O Clock. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

