Bridget O Brien nee Falvey, 16 Sandhill Park, Ballybunion and formerly of Gortnaskeha

reposing at Lynch’s Funeral Home, Ballybunion on Tuesday from 6 to 8pm followed by removal to St. John’s Church, Ballybunion. Requiem mass on Wednesday at 11 O Clock. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.
Siobhan Mc Carthy, Gorteenroe, Farranfore.
Reposing at O'Connor's Funeral Home, Firies this evening (Tues Mar 20th) from 5pm to 7.30pm. Removal at 7.30pm to St. Gerturde's Church, Firies. Requiem...
Seamus (James) Mc Carthy, The Cashen, Ballyduff
Reposing at Lawlor's Funeral Home, Ballyduff tomorrow Wednesday from 6pm to 8pm. Removal at 8pm to St. Peter & Paul's Church, Ballyduff. Requiem mass...
Tuesday Local Soccer Fixtures & Results
Denny Premier B 7-30 Tralee Celtic v Rattoo Rovers Venue Mounthawk Park
Tuesday Local Badminton Fixtures & Results
In the finals of the CPC.IE Div 2&4 Ladies and Mens Doubles Championship: Div 2 Ladies-Killarney’s Maeve Twomey and Elaine Hudson (Moyvane) beat Helen Browne...
Morning Sports Update
GAELIC GAMES Clare joint manager Donal Maloney and former Dublin boss Anthony Daly are among those criticising the historic shoot out between Limerick and...
Morning Sports Update
