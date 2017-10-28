Bridget McCarthy nee Connery, Liscullane, Lixnaw

By
receptionradiokerry
-

reposing at her home in Liscullane on Sunday from 2 to 6pm followed by removal to St. Michael’s Church, Lixnaw. Requiem Mass on Monday at 12 noon. Interment afterwards in Kilfeighney Cemetery, Lixnaw. Donations in Lieu of flowers to Recovery Haven, C/o The Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee

