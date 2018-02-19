Bridget (Maureen) Walsh, Old Golf Links Road, Tralee and formerly Ballintobeenig

Reposing at The Gleasure Funeral Home on Monday from 3pm to 4;45pm. Removal at 4:45pm to St. John’s church. Requiem mass will take place on Tuesday at 10am. Burial afterwards in Rath Cemetery

