Bridget (Maureen) Walsh, Old Golf Links Road, Tralee and formerly Ballintobeenig

Reposing at The Gleasure Funeral Home on Monday from 3pm to 4;45pm. Removal at 4:45pm to St. John’s church. Requiem mass will take place on Tuesday at 10am. Burial afterwards in Rath Cemetery
Latest News
Kerrywide – February 18th, 2018
http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/2018_02_18_KW.mp3
Irish Favourites – February 18th 2018
http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/2018_02_18_if.mp3
Horizons – February 18th, 2018
http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/2018_02_18_HOR.mp3
Dancehalls of Kerry – February 17th, 2018
http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/2018_02_17_DK.mp3
Kerry v Monaghan – Allianz Football League Rd.3 – February 18th, 2018
http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/2018_02_18_kermon.mp3
Latest Sports
Kerry Schoolboys & Girls League Fixtures Revealed
Skechers National Cup 13’s Last 16: Killorglin – Hannover Harps 1.30 Dragons Den Kerry Cup’s Round 1 John Murphy 12’s Cup Ballyhar A – Mastergeeha B 10.30 Camp Juniors...
Kerry Manager Looking To Build On Aspects of Display Against Monaghan
Kerry manager Eamonn Fitzmaurice says there are aspects of the performance against Monaghan that they can build on for next weekend. The Kingdom surrendered their...
Monday Local Badminton Fixtures & Results
CPC.IE Mixed League Div 5 Killarney v Castleisland at 8.30