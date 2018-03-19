Reposing at Hogan’s Funeral Home, North Circular Road, Tralee on Tuesday (March 20th) from 4pm – 6pm, followed by removal to The Church of the Immaculate Conception, Ballymacelligott. Requiem Mass will take place on Wednesday (March 21st) at 10.30am. Funeral immediately afterwards to Old Rath Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations if desired, to Our Lady of Lourdes, Care facility, Kilcummin.
Crash at Camp Junction
A crash has taken place at Camp Junction. The two-car collision happened at around ten past five this evening. Traffic is moving again in the area...
Property consisting cottage and four acres for sale on Blasket Island
A cottage ruin and up to four acres of land on the Blasket Islands has gone on sale. The current owners are said to belong...
Kerry County Council announces Arts Grants and Bursaries Scheme recipients
Kerry County Council has announced funding allocations under the Arts Grants and Bursaries Scheme for 2018. Awards totalling almost €17,000 will be made in the...
Monday Afternoon Local GAA Results
County Minor Football League Division 1 Cordal/Scartaglen 3-9 Kilgarvan/Tuosist 2-12 Stacks 4-17 Legion 3-7 Division 4 Spa 1-21 Kilcummin 1-3 North Kerry U14 Football League Knock Brosna Duagh...
Bridget Jones (née Malynn), Gortatlea, Tralee.
Victory For Garvey’s Tralee Warriors But Scott’s Lakers St.Pauls Killarney Are Beaten
Garvey’s Tralee Warriors are through to the semi-finals of the Champions Trophy. They've beaten Griffith College Swords Thunder 78-71 to set up a clash with...
Evening Sports Update
BOXING There was mixed luck for Tralee at the Munsters today. Shane Coffey boxed very clever to win against Colin Fitzpatrick (Ennis BC) in Boy 3...