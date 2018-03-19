Bridget Jones (née Malynn), Gortatlea, Tralee.

Reposing at Hogan’s Funeral Home, North Circular Road, Tralee on Tuesday (March 20th) from 4pm – 6pm, followed by removal to The Church of the Immaculate Conception, Ballymacelligott. Requiem Mass will take place on Wednesday (March 21st) at 10.30am. Funeral immediately afterwards to Old Rath Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations if desired, to Our Lady of Lourdes, Care facility, Kilcummin.