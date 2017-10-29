Bridget Fitzgerald (née Keane), Killanoordrane, Cloghane.

By
receptionradiokerry
-

Reposing at Lynch’s Funeral Home, Castlegregory this (Sunday) evening from 6.30pm – 8pm, followed by removal at 8pm to St. Brendan’s Church, Cloghane.  Requiem Mass will take place tomorrow Monday at 12noon.  Burial afterwards in Cloghane New Cemetery.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR