Bridget Cremin, Ballinskelligs East, Ballinskelligs

Reposing this Sunday evening from 6pm to 8pm in Fitzpatrick’s Funeral Home Caherciveen followed by removal at 8pm to St. Michael’s church Dungegan, Ballinskelligs arriving at 8:30pm. Requiem Mass will take place on Monday at 11am. Burial afterwards in Kinnard Cemetery Ballinskelligs. Family flowers only – donations if desired to Valentia Hospital. Enquiries to O’ Sullivan Funeral Directors.
Latest News
Kerry Hurlers cruise to victory over Kildare
The Kerry Hurling team have cruised to victory in today's Division 2A clash against Kildare winning on a margin of 1-23 to 0-10. The game...
Transcripts from the Kerry Babies Tribunal are to remain confidential
Transcripts from the Kerry Babies Tribunal are to remain confidential to protect Joanne Hayes from further distress. Ms Hayes was wrongly accused of killing her...
Gardai Investigating burglary that took place in west Kerry village
Gardai are investigating a burglary that took place in a west Kerry village in the early hours of this morning. The incident took place at...
Seven walkers rescued on the Macgillycuddy’s Reeks
Kerry Mountain Rescue Team rescued seven walkers on the Macgillcuddy Reeks in two separate incidents last night. In the first incident, the Team were called to...
Latest Sports
Scor All-Ireland Glory For Spa
Spa have won back to back titles at the All-Ireland Finals of Scor na Nog. It’s two in a row in the Set Dancing category...