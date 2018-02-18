Bridget Cremin, Ballinskelligs East, Ballinskelligs

Reposing this Sunday evening from 6pm to 8pm in Fitzpatrick’s Funeral Home Caherciveen followed by removal at 8pm to St. Michael’s church Dungegan, Ballinskelligs arriving at 8:30pm. Requiem Mass will take place on Monday at 11am. Burial afterwards in Kinnard Cemetery Ballinskelligs. Family flowers only – donations if desired to Valentia Hospital. Enquiries to O’ Sullivan Funeral Directors.