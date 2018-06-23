Bridget Casey née Duggan, Knockrour West, Scartaglen.

Reposing at Daly’s Funeral Home, Scartaglen tomorrow Sunday (June 24th) from 5pm.  Removal at 7pm to the Church of Our Lady of Lourdes, Scartaglen.  Requiem mass on Monday at 12 noon.  Burial afterwards in Scartaglen Cemetery.

