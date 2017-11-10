Bridget ‘Bridie’ Stritch nee Looney, Miliford, Co. Cork.

reposing at her home on Friday from 4 to 8pm followed by removal to The Church of the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Milford. Requiem mass on Saturday at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Ballyheigue Cemetery arriving at approximately 3.15pm.
