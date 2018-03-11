Bridget (Bridie) Hartnett née Walsh, Upper Tournafulla, Co. Limerick and formerly of Scrahan, Rockchapel

Reposing at St. Patrick’s Church Tournafulla tomorrow Monday evening from 6pm to 8pm. Requiem Mass will take place on Tuesday at 11am. Burial afterwards in The Adjoining Cemetery. Enquiries to Allen’s Funeral Home, Rockchapel
Killarney Celtic Make It To The Semi-Final of The Munster Junior Cup
Killarney Celtic proceed to the semi-final of the Munster Junior Cup following a 3-0 victory against Southend United in Waterford today. Padraig Harnett reports
Margaret (Peggy) O’ Neill (formerly Sr. Aidan), Faha, Ballybunion
Reposing at her home in Faha today Sunday from 5pm to 8pm. Funeral Service will take place on Monday at 11am in Listowel Christian Fellowship...
Nora Daly née Kennedy, Duagh
Reposing at Harnett's Funeral Home, The Square, Abbeyfeale tomorrow Monday from 6pm. Followed by removal at 8pm to St. Brigid's Church, Duagh. Requiem Mass...
Kerry lose out to Westmeath in the Allianz Hurling League
Westmeath overcame Kerry today 1-20 to 0-16 in the Allianz Hurling League. Mike O'Halloran has a Full-Time report Kerry Hurling manager is Fintan O'Connor Westmeath captain Tommy...
Kerry Soccer Player up for U15 Soccer Player Of The Year award
Annascaul native Sean Kennedy represents Ireland in U15 soccer and he is up for the U15 soccer player of the year award. He spoke to...
