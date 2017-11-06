Bridget ‘Bridie’ Blackett nee Cantillon, Dirtane, Ballyheigue and Sallow Field, Manchester

By
receptionradiokerry
-

reposing at her son Billy’s home in Dirtane, Ballyheigue on Tuesday from 2 to 8pm followed by removal to St. Mary’s Church, Ballyheigue. Requiem mass on Wednesday at 12 noon. Private Cremation will follow. Donations if desired to St. Vincent de Paul.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR