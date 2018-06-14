Bridget ‘Blondie’ O’Brien-Harvey, Lackabane, Fossa, Killarney

Reposing at O’Shea’s Funeral Home, Cathedral Place, Killarney tomorrow Friday (June 15th) from 3pm to 6pm.  Removal at 6pm on Friday evening to the Prince of Peace Church, Fossa, Killarney.  Requiem mass on Saturday at 11am.  Burial afterwards in Aghadoe Cemetery, Killarney.

