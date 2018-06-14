Bridget ‘Blondie’ O’Brien-Harvey, Lackabane, Fossa, Killarney

Reposing at O’Shea’s Funeral Home, Cathedral Place, Killarney tomorrow Friday (June 15th) from 3pm to 6pm. Removal at 6pm on Friday evening to the Prince of Peace Church, Fossa, Killarney. Requiem mass on Saturday at 11am. Burial afterwards in Aghadoe Cemetery, Killarney.
Latest News
Thursday Evening Sports Update
WORLD CUP The 2018 FIFA World Cup is underway in Russia and the host nation have taken the first points in Group A. Goals from Yury...
Kerry To Face Inishowen In 13th/14th Play-Off At Kennedy Cup
Kerry have beaten Waterford in their first play-off game at the Kennedy Cup. Cianan Cooney and Eddie McCarthy scored the goals for Kerry who will...
Republican Sinn Féin to Protest at Royal Visit – June 14th, 2018
Pádraig Garvey of Republican Sinn Féin explained to Jerry why they are staging protests tomorrow against Prince Charles and Camilla’s visit. http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/RSF.MP3
Concerns over Liebherr – June 14th, 2018
Liebherr Container Cranes Ltd announced that 27 staff will be laid off later this month, with up to 60 to follow in July. A further...
Kerry Co-op Meeting – June 14th, 2018
A special general meeting of Kerry Co-Op may held in two months to consider the possible spinning out of shares. Kerry Co-Op is the...
Kerry Under 20s Team To Play Limerick Announced
Jack O’Connor has named his starting 15 to play Limerick in the opening round of the Eirgrid Munster Under 20 Football Championship. With the details,...