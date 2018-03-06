Bríd Fitzsimons, Beechwood Drive, Greystones, Limerick daughter of Gerry and Sheila nee McCarthy, Abbeydorney

By
receptionradiokerry
-

reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate, Limerick on Wednesday fro m6.30 to 8pm followed by removal to Our Lady of the Rosary Church, Ennis Road. Funeral mass on Thursday at 11 O Clock. Burial afterwards in Abbey New Cemetery, Ardfert arriving at 2pm approx.

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR