Brian Moran, Blackpool, The Spa, Tralee and formerly of Fairymount, Castlerea, Co. Roscommon

By
receptionradiokerry
-

reposing at The Gleasure Funeral Home on Wednesday from6.30 to 8.30pm. Requiem mass on Thursday at 11 O Clock in The Church of the Purification, Churchill. Burial afterwards in Realt na Mara Cemetery. Donations in lieu of flowers if desired to The Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry, C/o The Gleasure Funeral Home.

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR