reposing at The Gleasure Funeral Home on Wednesday from6.30 to 8.30pm. Requiem mass on Thursday at 11 O Clock in The Church of the Purification, Churchill. Burial afterwards in Realt na Mara Cemetery. Donations in lieu of flowers if desired to The Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry, C/o The Gleasure Funeral Home.
Tadhg Corkery, High Street, Killarney.
Reposing at O'Shea's Funeral Home, Cathedral Place, Killarney tomorrow Wednesday (April 11th) from 4.30pm to 6.30pm. Removal at 6.30pm on Wednesday evening to St....
Brian Moran, Blackpool, The Spa, Tralee and formerly of Fairymount, Castlerea, Co. Roscommon
Trip to the Cottage – April 9th, 2018
Great music from "The Good Mixer" - Noel O Grady, Henry Benagh, John Carty & Marcus Hernon. Songs from Dessie O'Halloran, Frances O'Halloran & Rosie Stewart. Music...
Evening Sports Update
RUGBY Dries Swanepoel has been invited to train with Munster in South Africa this week ahead of Friday's Pro 14 game with the Cheetahs....
The Luck of the Kerry Jersey at Augusta – April 10th, 2018
Quite a few people wearing Kerry jerseys were spotted among the spectators at The Masters in Augusta. One of those was Tim Leahy. Tim’s...
Tipperary Announce Team To Host Kerry In Munster Minor Football Championship
Tipperary have announced their team to host Kerry tomorrow in the Electric Ireland Munster Minor Football Championship. The Counties clash in a ¼ Final tie...
Lunchtime Sports Update
SOCCER Derry City's plans to name their home ground in memory of late captain Ryan McBride have moved a step closer. The local council have launched...