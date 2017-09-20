Brian Kelly, Ballyvirrane, Milltown.

Reposing at Flynn’s Funeral Home, Castlemaine tomorrow Thursday (Sept 21st) from 5.30pm to 7pm. Followed by removal to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Listry. Requiem mass will take place on Friday at 11am. Burial afterwards in Milltown Cemetery.
Latest News
Kerry Councillor says Tralee and Killarney should be designated Rent Pressure Zones
A Kerry County Councillor says Tralee and Killarney should be designated rent pressure zones. Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy has designated two new local electoral areas...
Kerry Samaritans hosting volunteer recruitment drive
A volunteer with the Kerry branch of Samaritans says revelations by a former Government Minister on finding his mother's body can trigger memories for...
Listowel students win top award at Ploughing Championships
St Michael's College in Listowel has won a national competition to promote farm safety at the National Ploughing Championships. Students Pádraig Hunt and Mikey Murphy...
Causeway ploughman claims All-Ireland title in Tullamore
A Kerry man says claiming an All-Ireland title at the National Ploughing Championships has yet to sink in. Yesterday, Colm Dineen from Causeway beat off...
Councillor calls for Irish version of place names to be prioritised on signage
A Kerry County Councillor has called for the Irish version of place names to be prioritised on signs than English in future. Sinn Fein Cllr...
Latest Sports
Kerryschoolboys Mid Week Preview
It's National Cup Uneven Age Group in Kerry School Boys soccer this weekend. With the fixture details, Padraig Harnett..............
Kerry Co Board Chairman To Meet Eamon Fitzmaurice Next Week
Kerry County Board Chairman Tim Murphy says he is to meet Eamon Fitzmaurice in the coming week and discuss his future as Kerry senior...
Lunchtime Sports Update
GAA On the Kerry minor's return to the county as All Ireland champions, Kerry goalkeeper Devidias Uosis has spoken of his delight of winning his...