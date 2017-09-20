Brian Kelly, Ballyvirrane, Milltown.

Reposing at Flynn’s Funeral Home, Castlemaine tomorrow Thursday (Sept 21st) from 5.30pm to 7pm.  Followed by removal to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Listry.  Requiem mass will take place on Friday at 11am.  Burial afterwards in Milltown Cemetery.

