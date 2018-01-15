Brian Finucane selected as Kerry PBP election candidate

People Before Profit has selected its candidate to run in Kerry in the next General Election.

Brian Finucane, who previously contested the 2014 local election and the last General Election, will see his name go forward for the party.

The community activist, who is a SIPTU shop steward, joined the campaign against household and water charges in 2011.

Among Mr Finucane’s priorities are introducing higher rates of income tax for those earning over €100,000 and making corporations pay a minimum tax on profits.

Mr Finucane also wants to see 50,000 council houses built over five years and the transfer of 20,000 NAMA housing units to local authorities.