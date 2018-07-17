Brian Crowley urged to resign as MEP

The Fianna Fáil MEP for the Ireland South constituency, which includes Kerry, has been urged by his substitute in the European parliament to resign.

Brian Crowley has been absent from the European parliament for four years due to illness; party colleague Kieran Hartley has been his substitute in parliament.

Kieran Hartley, who is Fianna Fáil MEP Brian Crowley’s substitute in the European parliament, has written to Mr Crowley urging him to resign.





Mr Hartley alleges that Mr Crowley’s four year absence from the parliament has undermined Ireland’s credibility at a European level.

He claims that Mr Crowley’s decision to resign from the ALDE group of Liberals and Democrats within the European parliament to join the ECR group, of which the UK Conservatives are members, has freely gifted the architects of Brexit an Irish republican voice.

A spokesperson for Brian Crowley has told the Irish Examiner that the Ireland South MEP is still unwell and taking advice from his doctor but would host a conference soon, where he would outline his position.

Mr Hartley says he wrote to Mr Crowley after the Irish Examiner published an editorial last month urging him to resign, stating his absence did this country no favours.