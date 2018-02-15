Brexit to impact every aspect of agriculture in Kerry – in particular cheese and beef industry

Brexit will impact every aspect of agriculture in Kerry – in particular the cheese and beef industry.

That’s according to Chair of the IFA in Kerry, Pat O’Driscoll, responding to Government commissioned research forecasting long-term Brexit scenarios up to 2030.

The report predicts negative consequence for Ireland, post-Brexit, with the beef, dairy, and food processing worst affected.

Kerry IFA Chair Pat O’Driscoll said Brexit will impact every aspect of agriculture in the county – in particular cheese and beef.

He said the UK is the best paying market in Europe and finding a replacement would be difficult.

President of the Irish Road Haulage Association Verona Murphy said if Britain leaves the customs union, rising tariffs could see western seaboard counties like Kerry at an additional disadvantage: