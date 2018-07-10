Sheila Burke is a Conservative supporter and a firm believer in Brexit. She gives her views about the political upheaval in the UK since the Chequers plan was announced at the weekend.
Tralee Circuit Court hears co-accused and victim “got into a sword fight” during alleged...
Tralee Circuit Court has heard a co-accused and victim got into a sword fight during an alleged assault. Sean Lane of 51 An Caisléan Mór,...
Ryanair Kerry flights due to operate as normal this Thursday
Kerry Airport says at this present time, Tuesday evening, Ryanair flights between Farranfore and London Luton and London Stansted are scheduled to operate as...
Kerry ice-cream producer hoping to open a store in Majorca
A Kerry ice-cream producer hopes to open a store in Spain. Murphy’s Ice-Cream, which operates in Dingle and Killarney, has confirmed it has plans to...
Trip to the Cottage – July 9th, 2018
http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/trip_08.mp3
Is the Brexit Dream Dying? – July 10th, 2018
Sheila Burke is a Conservative supporter and a firm believer in Brexit. She gives her views about the political upheaval in the UK since...
What About Learner Drivers in Rural Areas? A Mother Addresses Shane Ross – July...
Yesterday, Jerry spoke to TD Danny Healy-Rae and road safety campaigner Donna Price about the Road Traffic (Amendment) Bill which passed in the Dáil. The...