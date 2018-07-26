Brendan Nolan, Ardrahan, Ardfert

reposing at Casey’s Funeral Home, Causeway on Friday from 6.30 to 8.30pm followed by removal to St. Brendan’s Church, Ardfert. Requiem mass on Saturday at 11 O Clock. Burial afterwards in The adjoining Cemetery.

