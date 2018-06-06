Brendan Mitchell, Dingle, Essex England & Mountcollins.

Reposing at Allen’s Funeral Home Rockchapel tomorrow Thursday from 6pm to 7.30pm followed by removal to Mountcollins Church.  Requiem mass will take place on Friday at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.  Enquiries to Allen’s Funeral Home, Rockchapel.

