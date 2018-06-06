Brendan Mitchell, Dingle, Essex England & Mountcollins.

Reposing at Allen’s Funeral Home Rockchapel tomorrow Thursday from 6pm to 7.30pm followed by removal to Mountcollins Church. Requiem mass will take place on Friday at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Enquiries to Allen’s Funeral Home, Rockchapel.
Thursday Evening Sports Update
SOCCER Manchester United have made Portuguese teenager Diogo Dalot (pron: Joe-go Dal-oh) their second signing of the summer. The 19-year-old, who can play at left...
Campaign to raise 20 thousand euro for North Kerry teenager who sustained serious injuries...
A campaign's underway to raise 20 thousand euro for a North Kerry teenager who sustained serious injuries in a motor rally last Sunday. 18-year-old Megan...
Submissions and observations on Killarney draft plan invited
The draft Killarney Municipal District Plan and variation to Killarney Town Development Plan is, at present, on public display. Submissions and observations on the draft...
Milltown Solstice ceremony to take place during Fleadh Cheoil Chiarraí
A celebration of the Summer Solstice will take place this month in Milltown at Fleadh Cheoil Chiarraí. The event will be hosted at the 6,000-year-old...
500 people attend meeting to voice concerns about anti-social behaviour in south Kerry
Around 500 people attended a meeting last night to discuss concerns about anti-social behaviour in south Kerry at the Ring of Kerry Hotel in...
Preview Round 6 County Football Leagues
On the pitch, the focus this weekend will return to fixtures in the County Football League. Here’s Colm Kelly with a preview of the games...
Wednesday Lunchtime Sports Update
TENNIS The French Open quarter finals continue at Roland Garros this afternoon. First up on the Chatrier court will be the meeting of 2016 winner Garbine...