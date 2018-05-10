Brendan McCarthy – May 9th, 2018

Joe McGill’s guest this week on In Conversation is Tralee native Brendan McCarthy. Brendan is publishing a history book which was banned by the Bishop of Kerry in 1932. The author of the book, Fr William Ferris (1881–1971) was an extraordinary individual in his own right. He compiled a controversial survey called ‘The Kerry Searchlight’ on the state of teaching of Irish in the primary schools of Kerry in 1919. He was targeted for assassination by ‘The Black Hand Gang’ in 1921 for his Sinn Féin propaganda work.

He published a radical political blueprint for newly independent Ireland entitled ‘The Gaelic Commonwealth’ in 1923. He also invented two new games of hurling and revived the ancient Irish ball game of ‘caid’. Moreover he was nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize in 1938 by two members of Dáil Éireann for the system of government he proposed in his 1937 book ‘The Democratic Constitution.