Brendan Keogh, St.Margaret’s Road, Killarney & formerly of Upper Canal Road, Galway.

By
receptionradiokerry
-

Reposing at O’Shea’s Funeral Home, Cathedral Place, Killarney on Sunday evening from 4pm – 6pm, followed by removal @ 6pm to St. Mary’s Cathedral.  Requiem Mass will take place on Monday morning at 10.30am.  Burial afterwards in Aghadoe Lawn Cemetery, Killarney.  Family flowers only by request, donations if desired to St. Vincent de Paul.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR