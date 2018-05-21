Brendan Griffin says he and the Governemt didn’t know about Emma Mhic Mhathúna memorandum

Junior Minister Brendan Griffin says he had no knowledge of a draft document that suggested a woman affected by the cervical cancer scandal could choreograph the controversy in the Government’s favour.

Yesterday, the Sunday Independent reported that a West Kerry businessman, who supports Fine Gael, sent a memorandum to Emma Mhic Mhathúna.

The man sent the document to the Ballydavid resident, who’s been diagnosed with terminal cancer.





One of the proposals in the memorandum sent to Emma Mhic Mhathúna by the local businessman was that she could become a ‘government advocate’ for cancer patients and that negotiations should be fast-tracked regarding a settlement for the mother of five.

Ms Mhic Mhathúna rejected the contents of the document.

Kerry Fine Gael TD, Brendan Griffin has told Radio Kerry News he considers the matter of the draft document to be a private matter between two individuals.

He says neither he, nor anyone in Government, had any knowledge of the draft document or its contents, nor had they any involvement in its drafting.

The businessman in question told the Sunday Independent that he had not shown Minister Griffin the memorandum.

Brendan Griffin says the Government is committed to supporting all the women and their families affected by this crisis by providing practical support and the optimum level of compassion and is also committed to achieving full accountability.