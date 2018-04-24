Brendan Flahive, Glenderry, Ballyheigue.

Reposing at Hartnett’s Funeral Home, Ballyheigue this evening Tuesday (April 24th) from 6pm to 8pm. Removal at 8pm to St. Mary’s Church, Ballyheigue.  Requiem mass on Wednesday at 12 noon.  Burial afterwards in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Ballyheigue.

