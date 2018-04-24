Brendan Flahive, Glenderry, Ballyheigue.

Reposing at Hartnett’s Funeral Home, Ballyheigue this evening Tuesday (April 24th) from 6pm to 8pm. Removal at 8pm to St. Mary’s Church, Ballyheigue. Requiem mass on Wednesday at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Ballyheigue.
Bad oil spill and accident reported on main Tralee-Castleisland road
Motorists are being advised there's been a bad oil spill on the main Scartaglin to Castleisland road. It's also affecting the road through Castleisland town. Kerry...
Kerry To Host Racquetball’s All Ireland Singles and Doubles For The First Time
Racquetball’s All Ireland Singles and Doubles are to take place in Kerry for the first time. They’re on this Saturday and Sunday from 9 o’clock...
Kerry Badminton News
The Kerry Juvenile Board will hold their AGM in the River Island hotel Castleisland at 7.30 this evening. All clubs are asked to attend....
RUGBY Leinster have announced that captain Isa Nacewa and hooker Richardt Strauss will retire at the end of the season. The 35 year old Fijian international...
Trip to the Cottage – April 23rd, 2018
Some great music from 'The Lahawns' - "Live at Winkles" - Andrew Mac Namara, Breda Smyth, Jim Higgins, Jim Corry & Kevin Hough. Songs...
