Brendan Cleary, Farran, Causeway.

Reposing at Casey’s Funeral Home, Causeway on Wednesday (July,18th), from 6pm – 8pm, followed by removal at 8pm to St. John’s Church, Causeway. Requiem Mass will take place on Thursday (July,19th) at 11 o’clock. Burial afterwards in St. John’s Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to the Dialysis Unit University Hospital Kerry.