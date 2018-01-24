Brendan Casey, Roxboro House, Firies, Killarney

Reposing at O’ Connors Funeral Home, Firies on Wednesday from 5pm to 7:30pm. Removal at 7:30pm to the Church of St. Gertrude, Firies. Requiem Mass will take place on Thursday at 11am. Burial afterwards in Kilnanare Cemetery, Firies.
Wednesday Badminton Results / Fixtures
C.P.C.IE Mixed League Div 5, Causeway 3 Listowel 4. This evening in The C.P.C.IE Mixed League Div 3, Killarney v Moyvane...
All Ireland Schools Cup Final Today For Presentation Secondary School Tralee
The Under 16 SUBWAY All Ireland Schools Cup finals take place at the National Basketball Ireland in Tallaght today. In The Under 16 B girls,...
Wednesday Gaa Results/Fixtures
Today in Munster Post Primary Schools fixtures, Iver Sceine Kenmare take on Kanturk in U18 and a half ''B'' Football at 11.30 in Naomh...
Council removing stones from Port Road in Killarney
Gardaí are warning motorists to take extra care if driving on the Port Road in Killarney. Kerry County Council staff are removing stones which fell...
Economic Development Office outlines 2018 priorities
Promoting job creation and supporting the development of economic infrastructure are among the priorities for the coming year for the county's Economic Development Unit. The...
