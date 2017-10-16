reposing at Flynn’s Funeral Home, Killorglin on Tuesday from 4.30 to 6.30pm. Requiem mass in The Star of the Sea Church, Cromane on Wednesday at 10.30am. Burial afterwards in Ardmoniel Cemetery, Killarney. Family Flowers only please. Donations if desired to the Kerry/Cork Health Link Bus.
Latest News
Schools to remain closed tomorrow
All schools will remain closed tomorrow due to Storm Ophelia, the Department of Education and Skills has said. Minister Richard Bruton said the decision "was...
Brendan Carey, Watford, London, Miltown and Cromane Upper, Killorglin
reposing at Flynn's Funeral Home, Killorglin on Tuesday from 4.30 to 6.30pm. Requiem mass in The Star of the Sea Church, Cromane on Wednesday...
Roads Update in Kerry – 3pm
Some details of roads in the county at 3pm: Gardaí say three miles outside Kenmare, the Kenmare-Tuosist road is completely blocked due to a fallen...
Kerry Schoolboys/Girls League Fixtures Revealed
Fixtures for Saturday October 21 Moriarty’s Centra 11’s Premier A South: Killarney Celtic v Mastergeeha 10am Killorglin v Ballyhar 10am Killarney Athletic v Inter Kenmare 1pm Premier B South: Killarney...
Met Éireann warns of very strong tidal waves off Kerry coast
Met Éireann is warning of very strong tidal waves near the Kerry coastline. Meteorologist with Met Éireann, Liz Walsh says there's a risk of a...
Latest Sports
Kerry Schoolboys/Girls League Fixtures Revealed
Fixtures for Saturday October 21 Moriarty’s Centra 11’s Premier A South: Killarney Celtic v Mastergeeha 10am Killorglin v Ballyhar 10am Killarney Athletic v Inter Kenmare 1pm Premier B South: Killarney...
Eamonn Fitzmaurice Ratification Put Back To Wednesday
Éamonn Fitzmaurice’s proposed ratification as manager of the Kerry senior footballers will not now happen until Wednesday. Due to the severe weather forecast the County...
Lunchtime Sports Update
SOCCER The Republic of Ireland have moved up eight places to 26th in the latest FIFA World Rankings. However, their position still isn't good enough...