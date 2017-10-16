Brendan Carey, Watford, London, Miltown and Cromane Upper, Killorglin

reposing at Flynn’s Funeral Home, Killorglin on Tuesday from 4.30 to 6.30pm. Requiem mass in The Star of the Sea Church, Cromane on Wednesday at 10.30am. Burial afterwards in Ardmoniel Cemetery, Killarney. Family Flowers only please. Donations if desired to the Kerry/Cork Health Link Bus.

