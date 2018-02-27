Brendan Brosnan, Fatima Home and formerly of Alderwood Road, Tralee

reposing at The Chapel of Our Lady of Fatima Nursing Home, Oakpark, Tralee on Wednesday from 3.15 to 4.45pm followed by removal to St. John’s Church, Tralee. Requiem mass on Thursday at 10 O Clock. Burial afterward in Rath Cemetery. Enquiries to The Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.

