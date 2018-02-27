Brendan Brosnan, Fatima Home and formerly of Alderwood Road, Tralee

reposing at The Chapel of Our Lady of Fatima Nursing Home, Oakpark, Tralee on Wednesday from 3.15 to 4.45pm followed by removal to St. John’s Church, Tralee. Requiem mass on Thursday at 10 O Clock. Burial afterward in Rath Cemetery. Enquiries to The Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.
Cashen Vale Boxing Club Shortlisted For Irish Sport Industry Award
Cashen Vale Boxing Club has been shortlisted for an Irish Sport Industry Award. They’ve been included in the Diversity and Inclusion category. The awards are to...
14 members of Kerry IFA stage protest outside branch office
Around 14 members of the Kerry branch of the Irish Farmers Association held a protest outside the organisation's Tralee office earlier. The group, who demonstrated...
Bakeries in Kerry raise bread production by 75%
Bakeries in Kerry have raised bread production by up to 75%. Ahead of the expected cold snap, coupled with Storm Emma, demand for bread in...
Noreen Sweeney nee Moynihan, Racecourse Road, Tralee, Farran West, Farran, Co. Cork and late...
reposing at O'Shea's Funeral Home, Cathedral Place, Killarney on Wednesday from 5 to 7pm followed by removal to The Church of Christ, Prince of...
Kerry Team Wins All Ireland Schools Basketball Final
Presentation Tralee are All-Ireland Schools League U16B Girls champions. They’ve won 47-14 against St Paul's Oughterard from Galway in the Final. The Kerry team are no...
Evening Sports Update
RUGBY Chris Farrell is unlikely to play for Ireland again in this season's Six Nations. The Munster centre suffered ligament damage after twisting his...