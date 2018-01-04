Brendan Breen, Cloon an orig, Tralee

reposing at The Gleasure Funeral Home on Friday from 4 to 6.30pm followed by removal to Our Lady and St. Brendan’s Church, Tralee. Requiem mass on Saturday at 12.30pm. Burial afterwards in Clogher Cemetery. Donations in lieu of flowers to The Kerry Diabetic Association, University Hospital Kerry or C/o The Gleasure Funeral Home.

