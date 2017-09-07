Brenda Carmody née Breen, Knocknagree, Co. Cork.

Reposing at O’Leary’s Funeral Parlour, Knocknagree tomorrow Friday from 6pm to 8pm. Removal at 8pm to Christ the King Church, Knocknagree will take place on Saturday at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.
Latest News
Kerry TD welcomes EU guiding principles for Brexit talks on Ireland and Northern Ireland
Joint Committee on European Union Affairs Chairman, Michael Healy-Rae, has welcomed the publication of EU 'guiding principles' for Brexit talks on Ireland and Northern...
Council to examine proposal for adult exercise equipment for Tralee
A proposal to put adult exercise equipment in place in Tralee Town Park is to be investigated. The equipment is already in place in other...
Cromane film producer’s documentary to be screened at the Venice Film Festival
A Cromane film producer's documentary is to be screened at the Venice Film Festival. Fodhla Cronin O'Reilly from Cromane was previously nominated for an Oscar. Fodhla...
Bar licence secured for IT Tralee Freshers’ Week – September 7th, 2017
Shaun Walsh , President of IT Tralee Students’ Union talks about securing a bar licence for the North Campus for Freshers’ Week http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/2017_09_07_it.mp3
Final day of the Oral hearing into the Listowel Bypass – September 7th, 2017
Mary Mullins reports from the third and final day of the Oral hearing into the Listowel Bypass http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/2017_09_07_listowel.mp3
Latest Sports
Evening Sports Update
Davy Fitzgerald is staying on as Wexford senior hurling manager for the 2018 season. He's agreed to remain in charge after talks with officials...
Lunchtime Sports Update
GAA Kerry U21 Hurling manager Ian Brick is pleased with the scoring spread ahead of Saturday's Bord Gáis Energy All-Ireland ''B'' Final with Wicklow. To date...
Martin O’Neill May Remain On As Ireland Manager
Martin O'Neill could remain on as the Republic of Ireland manager for another two years. Reports claim the F-A-I are prepared to offer the Derryman...