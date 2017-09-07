Brenda Carmody née Breen, Knocknagree, Co. Cork.

Reposing at O’Leary’s Funeral Parlour, Knocknagree tomorrow Friday from 6pm to 8pm.  Removal at 8pm to Christ the King Church, Knocknagree will take place on Saturday at 12 noon.  Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

