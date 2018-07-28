Breeda McCarthy (Larkin) née Lyne, Larkin’s Bar & Restaurant Main St., Milltown, Ballyoughtragh North, Milltown & formerly of Countess Road, Killarney.

Reposing at her Residence in Ballyoughtragh North, Miltown on Sunday evening from 4pm – 8pm.  Removal on Monday morning to The Sacred Heart Church Milltown for 12noon Requiem Mass.  Burial afterwards in Milltown Cemetery.  Family flowers only please.  Donations if desired to Palliative Care.

