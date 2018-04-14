Breda Roche (née Dee), Tullig South, Templeglantine.

Reposing at Harnett’s Funeral Home, The Square, Abbeyfeale on Monday from 6pm, followed by removal at 8pm to The Church of The Most Holy Trinity, Templeglantine. Requiem Mass will take place on Tuesday at 11am. Burial afterwards in Reilig Na TrIonóide, Templeglantine.
