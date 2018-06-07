Breda Quille, Gortnaskeha, Ballybunion

reposing at Lyons Funeral home, Derry, Listowel on Friday from 5.30 to 7.30pm followed by removal to St. John’s Church, Ballybunion. Requiem mass on Saturday at 3pm. Burial afterwards in Kilshenane Cemetery, Tralee Road, Listowel.

