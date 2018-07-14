Breda O’ Sullivan née O’ Donoghue, late of Caherina House, Ballyvelly, Tralee and Riverside, Tralee & Henry Street,Kenmare

Memorial Mass will take place on Wednesday at 11am in Our Lady & St. Brendan’s Church, Interment of ashes immediately afterwards in St. John’s Cemetery, Oakview
Three men rescued after boat caught fire in Dingle Bay
Three men were rescued after their boat went on fire in Dingle Bay this afternoon. Emergency services were notified of the blaze around 1pm. Valentia Coast...
Evening Sports Update
GAELIC GAMES Clare have beaten Wexford to book their place in the semi finals of the All-Ireland Hurling Championship. The Banner County started the second half...
Kingdom Greyhound Stadium Saturday Afternoon Review
Murt Murphy reports
