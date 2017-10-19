Breda Carey née Horan, Rossanean, Currow.

By
receptionradiokerry
-

Reposing at Tangney’s Funeral Home, Castleisland tomorrow Friday from 5pm to 7.30pm.  Removal at 7.30pm to the Church of the Immaculate Conception Currow.  Requiem mass will take place on Saturday at 11am.  Burial afterwards in Ardcrone Cemetery, Currans.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR