Breda Bergin, Park Road, Killarney.

Reposing at O’Shea’s Funeral Home, Cathedral Place, Killarney tomorrow Wednesday (April 25th) form 4.30pm to 6.30pm.  Removal at 6.30pm on Wednesday to St. Mary’s Cathedral, Killarney. Requiem mass on Thursday at 10am.  Burial afterwards in Aghadoe Cemetery, Killarney.

