Breda Bergin, Park Road, Killarney

Reposing at O’ Shea’s Funeral Home, Cathedral Place, Killarney tomorrow Wednesday from 4:30pm to 6;30pm. Removal at 6:30pm on Wednesday evening to St. Mary’s Cathedral, Killarney. Requiem Mass will take place on Thursday morning at 10:30am. Burial afterwards in Aghadoe Cemetery, Killarney
Latest News
Tralee students call for right to a home to be enshrined in the Constitution
CBS the Green Tralee students are calling for the right to a home to be enshrined in the Constitution. The Tralee secondary school students are...
Cathaoirleach of Killarney Municipal District hosting civic welcome for Mayor of Weissenberg
The Cathaoirleach of the Killarney Municipal District, Councillor Niall Kelleher is hosting a civic welcome for the Mayor of a German town this evening. Mayor...
Angela Corkery, née Quirke, Farranmanagh, Milltown
Reposing at Flynn's Funeral Home, Castlemaine tomorrow Wednesday evening from 5pm to 7:15pm. Followed by removal to The Sacred Heart Church, Milltown. Requiem Mass...
The Legal Lowdown with Miriam McGillycuddy – April 24th, 2018
Solicitor and law lecturer, Miriam McGillycuddy answered listeners queries about a variety of issues. http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/legallow_24.mp3
RTE’s desire to phase out Aertel – April 24th, 2018
Kildare North FF TD, James Lawless is the vice chair of the Oireachtas Committee on Communications, Climate Change and the Environment – she spoke...
Latest Sports
Kerry To Host Racquetball’s All Ireland Singles and Doubles For The First Time
Racquetball’s All Ireland Singles and Doubles are to take place in Kerry for the first time. They’re on this Saturday and Sunday from 9 o’clock...
Kerry Badminton News
The Kerry Juvenile Board will hold their AGM in the River Island hotel Castleisland at 7.30 this evening. All clubs are asked to attend....
Lunchtime Sports Update
RUGBY Leinster have announced that captain Isa Nacewa and hooker Richardt Strauss will retire at the end of the season. The 35 year old Fijian international...