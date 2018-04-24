Breda Bergin, Park Road, Killarney

Reposing at O’ Shea’s Funeral Home, Cathedral Place, Killarney tomorrow Wednesday from 4:30pm to 6;30pm. Removal at 6:30pm on Wednesday evening to St. Mary’s Cathedral, Killarney. Requiem Mass will take place on Thursday morning at 10:30am. Burial afterwards in Aghadoe Cemetery, Killarney

